Stellar Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bitbns, Binance and Kryptono. Stellar has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $378.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019101 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,035,471 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, C2CX, Liquid, Kryptono, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Kraken, Kucoin, Kuna, BitMart, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Binance, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, Stellarport, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Exmo, HitBTC, Koinex, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Indodax, BCEX, ABCC, Exrates and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.