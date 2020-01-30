Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $305.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.91.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $9.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.55. 10,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a 1-year low of $156.08 and a 1-year high of $274.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.