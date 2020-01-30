Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $21.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.85. 2,956,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,860.39, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $187.01 and a 12-month high of $318.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

