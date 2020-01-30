Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AGNC Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,187% compared to the typical volume of 850 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.