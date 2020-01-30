Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 679,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 178 shares of company stock valued at $7,196 and have sold 5,156 shares valued at $209,902. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.