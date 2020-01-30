Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 178 shares of company stock valued at $7,196 and have sold 5,156 shares valued at $209,902. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

