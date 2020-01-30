Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 837,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the previous session’s volume of 174,660 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 104,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,022,439.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,987,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

