StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.51, approximately 1,397,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,868,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.
A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
