StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.51, approximately 1,397,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,868,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

