Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Store Capital by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

