STRAKS Market Capitalization Reaches $31,736.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. STRAKS has a market cap of $31,736.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,491.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.01944515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.34 or 0.04119538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00717573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00782164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

