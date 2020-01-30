Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Strikepoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strikepoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.