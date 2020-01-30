Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.83.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker has a one year low of $174.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

