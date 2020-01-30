Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

