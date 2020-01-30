Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $444,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 14,807,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

