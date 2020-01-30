SunTrust Banks Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $102.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.97.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $101.00.
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Barings LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $976,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 87.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 41.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
