SunTrust Banks Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $102.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.97.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Barings LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $976,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 87.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 41.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

