SunTrust Banks Comments on First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,784,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 129,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.