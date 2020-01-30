SunTrust Banks Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

