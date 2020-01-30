Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SLGG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,844. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SLGG shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.