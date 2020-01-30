Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.74. 1,286,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 637.17%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

