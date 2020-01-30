suterusu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $525,381.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. suterusu has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $525,381.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,440,000 tokens. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

