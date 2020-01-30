Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.56). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million.

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 153,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,639. The company has a market cap of $228.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

