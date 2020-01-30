Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $394,774.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Swap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $394,774.00 and $245,869.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

