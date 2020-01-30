Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.98

Synectics PLC (LON:SNX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.98 and traded as low as $147.00. Synectics shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 16,374 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.85.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

