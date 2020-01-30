Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of TALK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.