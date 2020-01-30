Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRNX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 903,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Taronis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 129.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Taronis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

