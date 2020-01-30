Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.29

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.38. Tassal Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 505,559 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.45. The stock has a market cap of $893.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10.

Tassal Group Company Profile (ASX:TGR)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

