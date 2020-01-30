Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTM. CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 80.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 289,419 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 266,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

