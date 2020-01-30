TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,632,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.25. 929,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

