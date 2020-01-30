TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,739 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 322,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,386. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

