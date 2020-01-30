TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.83. 212,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,152. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

