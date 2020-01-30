Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.12

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 88782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit