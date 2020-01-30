Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.12

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 88782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

