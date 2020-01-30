Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 681,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:TDY traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.99. 199,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.18 and a 200 day moving average of $327.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $221.15 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

