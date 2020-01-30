TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Trading 0.8% Higher

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, 295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

