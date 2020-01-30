Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,737. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Research analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

