Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.12. 31,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

