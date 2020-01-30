Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 495,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,290. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -863.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and have sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 481,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

