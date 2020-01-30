Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $200.00 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 69.02% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

Tesla stock traded up $64.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $645.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,496,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,678,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

