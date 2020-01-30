Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $684.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $612.00 to $684.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $65.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $646.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.