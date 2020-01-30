Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.65.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.