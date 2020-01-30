Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $558.02

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $547.55, but opened at $558.02. Tesla shares last traded at $566.90, with a volume of 11,705,787 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.35.

The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.09 and its 200 day moving average is $318.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

