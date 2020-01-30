Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

TTPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.15.

Shares of TTPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 133,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

