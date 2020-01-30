Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $55.42. 259,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,442. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,046,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

