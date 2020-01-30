Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

