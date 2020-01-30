Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 368,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,375. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

