Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.99 billion.Textron also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,435. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Textron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

