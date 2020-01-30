Textron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,312 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average volume of 352 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

TXT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 105,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. Textron has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

