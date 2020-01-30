The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,221,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,021. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

