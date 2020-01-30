The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

KO stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 9,671,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

