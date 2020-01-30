The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.65 Million

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report sales of $543.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.96 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $537.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. 213,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,002. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

