The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ENSG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 213,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 373,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 359,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

